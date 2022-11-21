An unidentified man found dead at Offinso

The deceased is suspected to have died from hunger or a hidden disease

A man believed to be in his 60's has been found dead at Offinso Kokote Junction in the Offinso South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, yet to be identified, was found dead in front of a newly constructed store on Monday, November 21, 2022.



Speaking to OTEC News' Kwame Agyenim Boateng, a resident in the area, Daniel Offei said they suspect the deceased to be a mentally derailed person.



"We have no clue where he comes from, but looking at his appearance, it will not be far from right to say that he has mental problems.

"We saw his lifeless body without any cut and so we suspect he might have died from hunger or some hidden disease," the resident said.



Residents in the area have however informed the police for the necessary actions to be taken, the body was still on the street at the time we were filling this report.