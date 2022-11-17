Anas Aremeyaw Anas is not an investigative journalist – Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The modus operandi that Anas Aremeyaw Anas employs in line with his undercover investigations has come under strict scrutiny with some believing that the journalist does not do anything 'investigative' but rather 'entraps' and 'entices' his victims with money they cannot refuse.

One such person is Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the governing NPP.



According to him, the manner in which the journalist uses in airing his undercover work to the general public is something that needs to be looked at.



Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe in an interview with an Accra-based Joy FM noted that the protégé of Abdul Malik Kweku Baako does not practise investigative journalism and thus, does not pass to be labelled an investigative journalist.



“I have made it clear that I personally don’t believe Anas. I don’t believe he is an investigative journalist. An investigative journalist does his works in such a way that all the points that he got are so important to him that no one ever hears about it,” he said.



He questions why Anas Aremeyaw Anas, after working on this documentary, then gives it out to the government first before airing it to the public.

“The first thing he should do is to release it to the public, in the public hall or something.



“But here we have a situation where this particular investigative journalist when he comes out with something, makes sure it’s seen by the leaders of the country before it gets to the public.



“His last investigative work, the names of the President and the Vice President came in. What has happened? We should stop the sort of thinking that the people of this country are fools”, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe stressed.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas' latest 'Galamsey Economy' exposed Charles Adu Boahen, the dismissed Minister of State at the Finance Ministry over an alleged corruption scandal.



Anas in a post on his Facebook timeline hours before the showing of the 'Galamsey Economy' film noted that the minister made some shocking revelations to his team in a hotel in UAE, when they posed as possible investors.

Adu Boahen among other things alleged that Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.



PEN/SARA