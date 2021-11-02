Anas-Kennedy Agyapong defamation case assigned to new judge

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

• MP for Assin Central has been sued for defamation

• Anas Aremayaw is demanding GHC25 million



• Kennedy Agyapong is out of Ghana’s jurisdiction



A new judge has been assigned to handle a defamation suit by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



The case which was initially handled by Justice Eric Baah, will now be held by Gifty Agyei Addo according to a GBConline.com report.



The reason for this development is unknown.



Meanwhile, the court has informed lawyers of the Plaintiff, Anas Aremeyaw Anas that, the Lawmaker has written to the court that he was out of jurisdiction.

Based on this, the case has been adjourned to the 1st of December, 2021 for his cross-examination.



Investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has sued the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong for defamation.



He is demanding GH¢25 million in damages from the vocal Member of Parliament who recently launched a fierce campaign against Anas’ work and his person.



Anas sued the outspoken MP through his lawyer, Kissi Agyebeng from the Cromwell Gray LLP law firm.



Kennedy Agyapong, in series of media interviews ahead of the premiere of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ “Number12”, accused Anas of entrapping persons captured in the investigative film.



He described Anas as very corrupt and alleged that he takes bribes to exempt some persons he captures in his investigative films.