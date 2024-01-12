Anas’ Tiger Eye PI works like ISIS – Kwasi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi and Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Former President of Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi says private investigative firm owned by renowned undercover Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas operates like Jihadist group, ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

Kwasi Nyantakyi in May 2018 became a huge subject of criticism, ridicule after the Police CID triggered an arrest order following a complaint of fraud made against him by President Akufo-Addo.



He was cartooned and trolled with the caricature of the president in his pocket.



This was after the FA President had been caught in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which he was seen using the name of the president and the vice president to solicit money from prospective investors.



Unknown to him, the supposed investors were undercover journalists who captured the conversation and conduct of the FA president.



However speaking on Starr Chat on Starr with Bola Ray FM Thursday, Kwasi Nyantakyi said Anas Aremeyaw Anas who took credit for the Number 12 documentary was not present in Dubai in the meeting with the supposed Arabian investors.

”In all this discourse, ask him(Anas) whether he met me before, I never met him. The Tiger Eye PI institution, it works like ISIS. When an ISIS man throws a bomb at Turkey, somebody in Bangladesh will say I am responsible. That’s what he does, he hide at the back. Did you see him (Anas) in the video” he asked?



”I met Anas once in 2008, at… he had a former office on the Pig farm-Dzorwulu road. I met him there in 2008 and that was my last time. He never met me anywhere, he never spoke to me anywhere. Somebody went to me me and we had a conversation and he says I am responsible.”



Asked by the host if he wishes Anas well or hates him, Kwasi Nyantakyi a lawyer cum banker said he’s unconcerned about the investigative journalist.



”I am indifferent about Anas, I don’t hate him and I don’t wish him well. Wish him well to do what and hate him for what reason? what about people I don’t know. He’s one of them, I just treat him as though I never even heard his name.”