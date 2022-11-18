Anas' exposé: OSP not a court to pronounce judgement - Baako tells critics

Kissi Agyebeng

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, has defended the decision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to refer Charles Adu Boahen's involvement in alleged corruption as shown in Anas Aremeyaw Anas' 'Galamsey Economy' undercover investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, OSP.

Adu Boahen among other things alleged in the undercover documentary that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff?" the investigators asked, to which Adu Boahen responded: "I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," he said.



President Akufo-Addo referred his former appointee to the OSP in the November 14 letter that announced his dismissal.



The OSP, subsequently, issued a statement on November 15 confirming that it had started work on the referral from the presidency.



Many have, however, questioned the neutrality of the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, to do a thorough investigation devoid of conflict of interest looking at his prior relationship with Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Kweku Baako, the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, in an explanation to a Facebook comment stated that the Special Prosecutor and his office are neither a judge nor a court, therefore, they will not pronounce judgement with the investigation into the matter.

He said judges and the court of competent jurisdiction are mandated by law to pronounce judgements based on the evidence available.



Baako wrote: "The Special Prosecutor and his office(OSP) are not a Judge and a Court respectively. They do NOT pronounce judgment(s). Judges and Courts of competent jurisdiction pronounce judgments based on the quality of the evidence presented in courts by the investigators and prosecutors!



"Fortunately, suspects and accused persons do have counsel/defence in the course of prosecutions/trials. Methinks there's no cause for alarm. Much ado about nothing!"







