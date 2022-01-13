Anas stole documentary and sold to BBC – Ken Agyepong tells court

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, who is the subject matter of a GHc25 million defamation suit from Anas Aremeyaw Anas has told the High Court in Accra that, Anas stole a documentary and sold it to BBC.

Under further cross-examination from lawyers of Anas, the MP said even though he has not made those records available to the court, he has evidence.



In court on Thursday, lead Counsel for Anas Odei Kow, took Ken Agyepong to scrutiny on his allegations made on Adom TV on July 10, 2018.



Kennedy Agyepong while denying suggestions that, he accused Anas of stealing his way into the law school, said, the plaintiff stole the said documentary and sold to BBC for financial benefit.



When it was further suggested to him that, on June 26, 2018, on Adom FM, he accused the plaintiff of having stolen his way through law school, he answered in the negative saying “No, that was not the meaning that he stole his way.”



He told the court that, he will not deny that on the same program on Adom TV on July 10, 2018, he accused the plaintiff of having stolen someone’s documentary and sold it to BBC.



Ken Agyepong also told the court under cross-examination that, he repeated the allegation of the plaintiff having stolen someone’s documentary on his own Net 2 TV on 10, July 2018.

He also told the court that, he specifically said, a lady at Metro TV picked the said documentary and gave it to Anas, even though the said lady didn’t know Anas was going to sell to the BBC.



Ken Agyepong insisted that Anas sold the said stolen documentary to the BBC.



Asked if he has brought before the court such evidence to buttress his claims, he answered in the negative.



“My Lord, I have not brought (any documents to that effect before the court ) but.. I know that every documentary he gives to a media station, they pay for it, therefore Anas benefited.”



When it was further suggested to him that, he has no such evidence before the court that, the plaintiff sold someone’s documentary as his own to the BBC, Ken Agyepong said, “No” adding that, “I have not produce evidence neither has the plaintiff denied that he has given the documentary to BBC.”



The Respondent could however not tell the court when the said documentary he said was aired on Metro TV, was shown accept to say that, “My lord, as I sit here, I don’t remember but I have records.”

He also could not tell the court the title of the said documentary he said was shown on Metro TV which was subsequently picked by Anas and sold to the BBC.



“It has been over two or three years unless, I refer to records,” Ken Agyepong told the court when asked by counsel for Anas.



He also could not immediately tell the court the duration of the said documentary saying, “My lord, I don’t remember the exact minutes.”



He answered in the affirmative that the allegations against Anas were true when it was put to him that, on the said program on Adom TV, on July 10, 2018, the host disassociated himself and the media House in question from the allegation.



He insisted that he has evidence to these allegations made.



When it was finally put to him that he has not provided any justification before the court that, the plaintiff stole someone’s documentary and sold same to the BBC, Ken Agyepong says he “disagreed.”

The case has been adjourned to January 14, 2022 for further cross-examination.



Background



Sometime in 2018, the ace international investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas dragged the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, to court for defaming him.



Anas was asking the High Court to award aggravated damages to the tune of GH¢25 million arising from defamatory materials published by the MP.



He said, the MP had been publishing materials in his bid to discredit the investigative journalist, who has released an explosive piece on the rot in Ghana football.



Displeased with the MP’s actions, Anas has, through his lawyer, Mr Kissi Agyebeng, sued Mr Agyapong for the award of general damages for defamation in the defendant’s publications. A journalist, Mr Listowell Yesu Bukarson, has been granted the lawful attorney to stand in for Anas.

Publications



The publication complained of are a May 29, 2018 live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong categorically stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil.



According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018 via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.



The statement of claim also stated that the defendant published more defamatory materials against the plaintiff via other platforms to the extent of releasing pictures purported to be those of the investigative journalist in his bid to blow the latter’s cover.