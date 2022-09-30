3
Menu
News

And who says we can’t insult the president or boo at a President? - Joyce Bawah quizzes

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Ndggn.png Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has raised concerns over some comments against the youth in reaction to the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

According to her, whatever the youth did at the event reflects on what many well-meaning Ghanaians have been trying to do for months, that is, to tell this inept Akufo-Addo government that it has failed.

She said the youth are allowed to express their disappointment with bad governance.

She explained that the former president was not left out regarding booing as he was once booed at by an NPP chapter in the UK during his visit, adding that Akufo-Addo supervised all the booing, the insults, and attacks on President Mahama both in and out of office.

“And who says we can’t insult the president or boo or jeer at a President? I almost said ignore the rants and excuses, especially the effusions from those same adults who sat aloof and watched on as the President of Ghana was pelted and pummelled by all who wished to do so, from Ghana to the UK and to the US, all because someone really wanted to be president.

“As I look back to President Mahama’s time in office, I am inclined to marvel at the incredible comments emanating from some quarters. I recall vividly the NPP chapter in the UK standing outside –they spent working hours carrying placards booing and chanting unprintable words outside a public building where John Mahama was billed to speak,” She shared this on Facebook.

Read full post below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer