And who says we can’t insult the president or boo at a President? - Joyce Bawah quizzes

Special aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has raised concerns over some comments against the youth in reaction to the booing of President Akufo-Addo at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival.

According to her, whatever the youth did at the event reflects on what many well-meaning Ghanaians have been trying to do for months, that is, to tell this inept Akufo-Addo government that it has failed.



She said the youth are allowed to express their disappointment with bad governance.



She explained that the former president was not left out regarding booing as he was once booed at by an NPP chapter in the UK during his visit, adding that Akufo-Addo supervised all the booing, the insults, and attacks on President Mahama both in and out of office.



“And who says we can’t insult the president or boo or jeer at a President? I almost said ignore the rants and excuses, especially the effusions from those same adults who sat aloof and watched on as the President of Ghana was pelted and pummelled by all who wished to do so, from Ghana to the UK and to the US, all because someone really wanted to be president.

“As I look back to President Mahama’s time in office, I am inclined to marvel at the incredible comments emanating from some quarters. I recall vividly the NPP chapter in the UK standing outside –they spent working hours carrying placards booing and chanting unprintable words outside a public building where John Mahama was billed to speak,” She shared this on Facebook.



