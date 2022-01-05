Anesthetists Strike: Doctors attend to critical surgical cases

Anesthetists are currently on strike

Source: GNA

Some medical doctors are attending to critical surgical cases in hospitals in Accra despite the nationwide strike by the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetists (GACRA).

Members of the Association began the industrial action on January 1, 2022, over the expiration of their license and title change.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital, it noted that a few anesthetists were at post and assisting medical doctors to attend to critical cases.



Dr. Theodore Boafor, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, told the GNA, because the Hospital was a referral facility, they were attending to both emergency and elective surgical cases, hoping that the issue would be resolved soon.



“So, the effectiveness of the strike is not being felt here that much but at the district health facilities,” he stated.



At the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), there was no anesthetist at post, but doctors and nurses were seen busily attending to emergency surgical cases.



Mr. David Anaafi, a Cashier at the Anesthesia Department, said many clients were turned away due to the industrial action.

“Everything looks normal in the Anesthesia Department. If there is any impact of the strike, it should be on the clients at the theatre”, he said.



The Association said it would not back down on its quest to have government, through the Health Ministry address the impasse between it and the Medical and Dental Council over the expiration of their license and title change.



Each year, members of the Association are expected to renew their license with the Medical and Dental Council.



However, the Association claimed it had parted ways with the Medical and Dental Council for its “failure to champion the course of anesthetists over the years.”



The Association wants its own Council to develop career pathway for practitioners in line with international standards.