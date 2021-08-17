Angel TV back on air after fire incident

Fire gutted Angel TV office

Angel TV, a subsidiary of the Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) has commenced operations 24 hours after fire gutted a studio and the Master Control Room (MCR) of the station.

The fire which cause remains unknown, started from one of the studios at the station and spread to the MCR, consuming several items.



This caused the TV to go off air for at least 24 hours.

Barely 24 hours after the incident, the station is back on air to continue with normal programming.