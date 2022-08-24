9
Angels used to play with me when I was young — Prophet Owusu Bempah

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has shared his encounters with angels to prove that, God truly exists.

According to him, he had an encounter with God at a very young age to the extent that, at night, some angels would come and play with him.

He added that, even though it took him time to know they were angels, his encounter with God gave him the gift through this and that is evidence that God does exist.

“It went on for a while until one time God opened my eyes and I saw angels. They came to our house and they were seven and till date God has given me the gift that I can see angels. Sometimes they will come and be around me, put their hands through my hair and so on,” he said on Hello FM.

When asked if the angels speak, he responded yes.

