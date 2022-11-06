Anger by Ghanaians a manifestation NPP is held in higher standards than NDC – Salam Mustapha

Salam Mustapha, National Youth Organiser of governing NPP

National Youth Organiser of governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Salam Mustapha says the widespread disaffection by Ghanaians against government in the wake of heightened economic difficulties is evidence that Ghanaians hold the governing party to high standard as compared to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC).

Following recent unprecedented hikes in prices of fuel, transportation, food and general cost of living, Ghanaians have expressed displeasure and angst at government as political watchers say the prevailing economic conundrum narrows the chances of the NPP to win the next election.



There have been reports of booing at both the President and Vice President at public functions as a demonstration of disapproval of the management of the economy.



But reacting to the recent booing incidents and general expression of frustration and displeasure amongst Ghanaians, the National Youth Organiser of the ruling party said Ghanaians hold the NPP in high esteem and expect more of the party as compared to the opposition NDC, a reason there is widespread uproar amidst the current economic challenges.

Speaking in an interview on A1 Radio in Bolgatanga monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he argued that Ghana’s economy was growing significantly until the recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia and post-COVID-19 challenges.



“It [booing] gives me a different impression. I think the Ghanaian people have higher expectations of the NPP. They believe that we are more capable and they hold us higher than the NDC. If they [Ghanaians] feel that we are letting them down of a sort, it is natural to protest,” he said.



He described the acts of booing at government officials by some citizens as politically contrived acts perpetrated by elements of the opposition National Democratic Congress.