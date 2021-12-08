Anglican Bishop calls for reduction in 1.75% E-levy

The Bishop of Koforidua Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Felix Annancy

The Bishop of Koforidua Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev. Felix Annancy, has called for a reduction in the 1.75% e-levy captured in the 2022 budget.

According to him, the 1.75% levy is too high for the citizenry hence the need to review it downwards.



The Bishop made the statement in Koforidua in the Eastern during the ordination ceremony of four Reverend Ministers.



The four Ordained ministers received their training, skills from the St. Nicolas Theological Seminary.



The Ordained ministers are; Dr. Rev. Isaac Acheampong, Rev. Adolf Kwame Frimpong, Rev. Louis Asare and Rev. Yeboah Adjei – Twum.



The ordination is the first step in the ministry as deacons to read, pray and administer holy communion.



But speaking on the sidelines of the colourful occasion, the Bishop said the budget is to guide, protect and finance projects in the country in the coming year.

He lamented that the 1.75% E- Levy was high and must be looked at again.



He added that the 2022 budget is a cheap way of making money to supplement others.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to create employment for the people to enable them to pay tax.



One of the ordained ministers, Rev. Dr. Isaac Acheampong Sarfo, also a clinical psychologist at the Eastern Regional Hospital, said they will champion the course of winning souls for Christ.



He added that, the world is confronted with numerous challenges, especially the abuse of the scriptures, but believes that men of God must come together to save the world.