Anglican Bishop calls on churches to strengthen their security

Fil photo | Churches and places of worship have been asked to ramp up security

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Felix Odei-Annancy, Anglican Bishop of Koforidua, has urged churches to strengthen their internal security to detect suspicious characters.

One of the ways to strengthen and be security consciousness at our various congregations is to train our ushers who are the first point of call and always at the entrance to be able to detect unusual occurrences, he noted.



The recent terrorist attack in neighbouring country Nigeria where scores of worshippers were massacred in a church is a wake-up call for all of us as a church and people to be conscious of our security, Rev Odei-Annancy said.



According to him, what happened in the neighboring country some weeks ago was a wake call to all citizens to be conscious of ourselves.



The Anglican Bishop made the call at the opening ceremony of the 14th Synod and ordination service of the diocese in Koforidua on the theme "40 years as a diocese moving forward towards discipleship and spirituality."

He said the Church had been a strong partner of Government in development over the years, adding that the church must be given the needed support to rise to call of the moment as terrorism had become a visible threat.



Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, said the trend of terrorism in the Sub-region was of great national security concern to President Akufo-Addo who is chair of ECOWAS and urged all to join the “See something, say something” campaign and be each other’s keeper.



Four priests, including Rev. Father Yeboah Adjei-Twum, Rev. Fr Louis Asare, Rev. Fr Adolf Frimpong and Rev.Fr Dr. Isaac Sarfo Acheampong were later ordained into the priesthood of the Church.