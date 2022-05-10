0
Menu
News

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe boost parliamentary cooperation

Fernando Da Piedade Dias Dos Santos.png Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, President of the National Assembly

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: angop.ao

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, this Monday expressed the desire to boost cooperation between Angolan and São Tomé parliamentarians, making it more fruitful and lasting.

The leader of the Angolan parliament was speaking at the Solemn Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, on the occasion of the State visit to Angola by the President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova.

"We aspire to further boost cooperation between our two parliaments, making it more fruitful and lasting, both bilaterally and multilaterally," he said.

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos informed that the National Assembly has every interest in continuing to strengthen these ties of cooperation "and is sure that the gains and synergies justify walking hand in hand".

It expressed its interest in, at the bilateral level, boosting the Cooperation Agreement with the Parliament of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, signed for the first time in 2004.

He informed that the spirit that guided the signing of this agreement was to consolidate the relationship and cultural ties of friendship, solidarity, fraternity, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Fernanda da Piedade Dias dos Santos believes that interparliamentary relations and parliamentary diplomacy, as new axes of intervention and influence by parliaments, have registered significant gains "and constitute, today, a complement to classical diplomacy".

The National Assembly is a legislative body comprising 220 deputies, from four political parties and a coalition of parties, with a representation of 37 percent of women, within the framework of the 2017 elections.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: angop.ao
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
‘I sat up when my child told me she did not ask to be born’ – Former Minister
Hopeson Adorye touts Alan Kyerematen for NPP flagbearer
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Social media users react to viral video of Partey and new lady
Freedom of speech flourished under Mahama - Bobie Ansah writes to BBC