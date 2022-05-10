Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe boost parliamentary cooperation

Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, President of the National Assembly

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, this Monday expressed the desire to boost cooperation between Angolan and São Tomé parliamentarians, making it more fruitful and lasting.

The leader of the Angolan parliament was speaking at the Solemn Plenary Meeting of the National Assembly, on the occasion of the State visit to Angola by the President of São Tomé and Príncipe, Carlos Vila Nova.



"We aspire to further boost cooperation between our two parliaments, making it more fruitful and lasting, both bilaterally and multilaterally," he said.



Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos informed that the National Assembly has every interest in continuing to strengthen these ties of cooperation "and is sure that the gains and synergies justify walking hand in hand".



It expressed its interest in, at the bilateral level, boosting the Cooperation Agreement with the Parliament of the Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, signed for the first time in 2004.



He informed that the spirit that guided the signing of this agreement was to consolidate the relationship and cultural ties of friendship, solidarity, fraternity, and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Fernanda da Piedade Dias dos Santos believes that interparliamentary relations and parliamentary diplomacy, as new axes of intervention and influence by parliaments, have registered significant gains "and constitute, today, a complement to classical diplomacy".



The National Assembly is a legislative body comprising 220 deputies, from four political parties and a coalition of parties, with a representation of 37 percent of women, within the framework of the 2017 elections.



