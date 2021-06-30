Angry Abuakwa residents warn contractor, government over delayed road project

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region

Residents of Abuakwa, Tanoso and other environs in the Atwima Nwabiagya South and Kwadaso Constituencies have threatened to raise red flags against the government and a contractor of a Chinese company, China Geo Construction Limited over the slow pace of work on the Abuakwa, Tanoso-Sunyani road.



The suffering of school children, civil servants, businessmen and women, market women, traders and drivers are immeasurable due to the road network.



According to the angry residents, users of the road get stuck in traffic for over two hours on a journey that should have taken just fifteen minutes. They have described the situation as "very worrying."



"It is so pathetic. Our leaders do not think about us. We are not going to tolerate this behavior from the Chinese company, China Geo Construction Limited any longer. If they are not ready to asphalt the road, we are going to spit pure red to demonstrate our worries," said a resident.



GhanaWeb's visit confirmed that some stores, shops and businesses around the road had been shut down due to the unbearable dust on the road.





Opinion Leader and a Branch Pastor of the Assemblies of God Church at Abuakwa Sepaase, Rev Lawrence Inkoom, expressing his worry over the issue, slammed the president of the country over his decision to burn down excavators instead of using them for other beneficial purposes such as the construction of roads and clearing of gutters.



"Why don’t they use them to construct the bad roads in the country that is taking the lives of people?" he quizzed.



He continued that with all these happenings, it's the citizens who are going to suffer consequences. He said instead of the excavators to be used to do the construct the roads, they are burnt which means citizens would continue using the bad roads.



He, therefore, pleaded with the government to stop taking Ghanaians for granted and start doing the expected.



