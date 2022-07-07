2
Menu
News

Angry Asante Youth threaten to demonstrate over Suame interchange

WhatsApp Image 2022 07 06 At 10.23.10 AM.jpeg Some youth angry Asante Youth

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Angry Asante Youth Association at Suame Magazine have threatened to stage a demonstration over the government’s lack of commitment to commence construction of the Suame Roundabout interchange in the Ashanti Region.

According to the group, the construction of the interchange was a campaign promised by the ruling government during and after the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

However, after winning power, the governing New Patriotic Party has abandoned the project despite the significant votes they secured from the region, the group said.

Addressing a press conference, spokesperson for the group, Isaac Nana Afred questioned why other regions are seeing development than others.

“If you are developing the Greater Accra and Easters regions you must develop Greater Kumasi, and developing all the other regions you must also turn your eye to the Ashanti Region as well.

“We need our fair share of development. So we are sending this message to the President and the NPP government that we are giving them up by the end of this year.  If we don’t see massive development in the Ashanti region we are going to advise ourselves.”

The spokesperson also alleged that the region has not seen the construction of a single road and health facility in the area.

“We (Ashanti region) also determine who wins elections in the country for that matter we demand our fair share of development in the country,” Nana Afred added.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network