Angry Effiduase youth block road

One of the youth who spoke with Sekyere TV

• The youth in Effiduase have stopped drivers using heavy-duty vehicles from using a newly constructed road

• They say the drivers have been destroying the asphalt road which is less than two weeks old



• They spoke to Sekyere East TV



The youth of Effiduase-Asokore have taken to the streets to block the activities of drivers using heavy-duty vehicles from plying a newly-asphalted road in the constituency.



This follows what is believed to be the deteriorating nature of the new road, which they claim has come about because of the drivers who convey products from sand winning sites in the area.



In a video sourced to Sekyere East TV on Facebook, the youth are seen ensuring that they stopped the drivers from using the road.

“Effiduase-Asokore is one of those places where we have cried about our roads for long and by the grace of God, through the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the MP Dr. Nana Yaw Afriyie, today, we are also beneficiaries of the construction of roads," one of them said.



“But we noticed that this road, which is still under construction, and which is not even two weeks old, drivers conveying sand in tipper trucks have been using the uncompleted road such that the asphalt is beginning to shift. Other sides of the road are also getting damaged.



“It is for this reason that we the youth said that we would not sit for any elderly person to come here because we are the very people who will grow to become elderly people and so there is the need for us to stamp our authority and ensure that these drivers listened to us. They thought we were joking but today, we will show them the power in our words,” he added.



Earlier, the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, had also taken to his Facebook wall to express his disgust at the activities of the drivers, and the police service for looking on as this happens.



