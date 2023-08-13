‘Angry’ Ghanaians, slap sculpture of Akufo-Addo’s father over ‘economic hardship’

A group of discontented Ghanaian youth have taken their frustration to the streets, targeting the statue of former President Edward Akufo-Addo, father of current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
The incident, captured on video, shows the young men slapping a sculpture of Edward Akufo-Addo, who served as Ghana’s president from 1970 to 1972.
They are heard expressing their anger over the current economic woes.
They are heard saying Akufo-Addo is making them suffer and so they are lashing out their frustration and anger at his father for the hardships and asserting that the president is causing them pain.
Some of them are heard stating, "Because of your son, we are suffering.”
The video shared by a Twitter User by the name Drayyy is captioned "your son Nana Addo is taxing us on BET," highlights the taxation on betting games and other levies that have been implemented by the government which will take effect on August 15, 2023.
Ghanaians play too much???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Yqvuje2qOp— Drayyy???????? (@drayy09) August 12, 2023
AM/SARA
