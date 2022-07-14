Angry foreigner causes stir at KIA over attempts to clamp her car, fights parking officers

There has been divided opinions over the actions of the woman

Divided opinions are being shared on social media in reaction to a video of a woman fighting parking officers at the Kotoka International Airport.



It is not known when the said video was taken however the video shows a livid woman chasing after some parking officials who were attempting to clamp her car over a suspected violation.



At some point in the video, the woman throws a part of the clamp at one of the officers who is seen fleeing from her as she expressed her anger.

A police officer is also seen attempting to intervene in the situation while hordes of bystanders watch on as the drama unfolded.



Some Twitter users who have reacted to the video have been sharing varying opinions. Some suggested the woman’s actions showed insolence and disregard for regulations at the airport.



Others said the police officer failed to discharge his duties as a law enforcement person.



So Ghana Police feel (sic) fight citizens who want a better nation but can’t arrest a foreigner. This be bad chale,” one user wrote.



“Ghanaians dierr those blaming the police were you there? You just saw something for 26 seconds and you already concluding the police didn’t do anything. Any small thing we want to take opportunity Diss police but you get issue ah then you go call them lol,” @KhojoUnreal defended the police saying.

Other users were also quick to fault the parking officials noting how they tend to frustrate vehicle users coming to the airport.



“These people act very fishy. “Please can I park here?” and they will all ignore you. As soon as you open your car, they clamp the tyres. Just because they’re given a commission on the number of cars they clamp a day. Taxi drivers, unfortunately, have suffered the most,” @Queen_guide1 stated.



