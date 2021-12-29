Angry residents demand justice for alleged galamsayer killed by Adamus security men

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue

Correspondence from Western Region

Some youth in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region are demanding immediate arrest and prosecution of the Adamus Mining Company's security men who allegedly set ablaze a galamseyer alive on the company's concession.



The security men are believed to be protecting the concession of Adamus Mining, a small-scale Gold mining company at Anwia-Bokazo a suburb of Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



The 27-year-old Michael Budu, who’s a physically challenged person, sustained life-threatening burns all over his body after the security personnel on duty at the time allegedly poured diesel on him and set him ablaze on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Anwia.



Michael Budu was admitted at the Eikwe Saint Martins De Porres Hospital in the Ellembelle District but was later transferred to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Saturday for treatment. Unfortunately, Michael Budu could not survive and died on Sunday, December 26, 2021- Boxing Day.



Meanwhile, some residents in the Ellembelle District have condemned the act. Clement Blay who is a youth advocate and the Executive Director of SHAIP Africa has described the act as unpardonable and cruel in the highest degree meted out on the deceased.



He emphasized that Ghana is not noted for a "banana republic" where they condone instant or mob justice hence, the security personnel who committed the crime must be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country.

"Such cruel acts must never be entertained no matter what as it amounts to instant justice which the nation, Ghana is fighting against, and outside the remits of the law", he told GhanaWeb Western Regional Correspondent in a telephone interview.



He disclosed that some of the youth in the area have lodged an official complaint at the Esiama Police Station but the culprits are still walking free.



Clement Blay is therefore calling on the Inspector General of Police, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh who is also the Head of Ellembelle District Security Council to fight for justice to prevail for the deceased and his family as soon as possible.



According to him any attempt to cover this alleged act of brutality would be faced with fierce opposition to ensure they have obtained justice for the deceased.



The body of Michael Budu has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation.