Angry road workers clash with police, Commander pelted with stones in the Central Region

The angry road workers blocked roads to prevent commuters from passing

The Assin Fosu Divisional Police Commander, ACP Augustine Luguyare has been attacked by angry workers of Shimizu Dai-Nippon JV, a road construction firm working on National Trunk Road (8) that stretches from Assin Fosu to Assin Praso.

They were protesting Wednesday for better working conditions and remuneration.



EIB Network Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan reports in the process of the demonstration, angry workers blocked the road to prevent commuters from using the Assin Fosu – Assin Praso stretch.



In an attempt by the police to remove the roadblocks, the angry protesters began pelting the police officers with stones and other objects.

The police commander according to reports was caught up in the attack and in the process was also hit with stones.



Meanwhile, the angry road workers recounted they were met with brute force by the police as they suddenly trooped in and began firing gunshots and pepper spray indiscriminately resulting in retaliation.