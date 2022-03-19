Angry supporters of NPP lock up party office at Nkwanta South

Some of the members captured in a photo

Source: GNA

Some aggrieved members of the New Patriotic Party in the Nkwanta South Constituency of the Oti region have locked up the party office over an alleged underhand dealing in the sale of area coordinators’ election forms.

The group is demanding a fresh nomination, claiming that people whose names were found in the list were not party members, adding that they will not allow any fraudulent election process to take place.



Mr. Reagan Dunyo, the leader of the group, said the agenda to break the eight-year jinx would become a mirage if the party executives had a different agenda.



He said about 38 percent of areas earmarked for vetting had been ignored, an agenda that is an affront to breaking the eight.



The group appealed to the National Executives to intervene and calm nerves.

Since nomination opened for the polling station elections, there have been suspicions and disturbances in some constituencies as some aspirants accused election committee members of not making the forms available for purchase.



According to the aggrieved supporters, some leading party executives are said to have sidelined the old members for new ones.



There was no immediate comment from the constituency executives.