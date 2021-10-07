Angry teachers boycott workshop organised by Controller & Accountant General

The teachers said they were asked to make payments they were not earlier informed of

Over six hundred teachers in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region have boycotted a one-day workshop organized by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department(CAGD).

The angry teachers said the Education Directorate sent them a circular informing them about a validation workshop being organized by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



According to them, they were only lured into the said meeting to be charged an amount of GH¢200 each for participating, a payment they were not aware of.



They also contend the agenda, was also changed which they were not informed of earlier.



According to them, the organizers of the program were allegedly not from Controller and Accountant General’s Department but some entrepreneurs who came to educate teachers on entrepreneurship.



A spokesperson for the Teachers from Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District, and Ekumfi District Mr. John Budu Hagan said, they boycotted the program because all the arrangements reached with them by the organizers were switched to a different thing without their knowledge.

He said the organizers also failed to disclose their identity when they were questioned by the teachers.



Meanwhile, the Programs Manager for the Institute for Management of Entrepreneurship Mrs. Felicia Ansah urged the general public to disregard the allegations leveled against them.



She said, the workshop is authentic and they were not into the district to extort monies from the Teachers as being rumored.



They claimed they went in to educate teachers on how to solve problems they’re bedeviled with in respect of salary validation.