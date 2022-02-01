Angry traders at Circle clash with 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' team

Gunshots were heard at the place with angry traders resisting the team

‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ commences

Traders asked to vacate pavements of streets in Accra



Offenders of Operation Clean Your Frontage would be jailed for 1 year



Angry traders at Circle, have clashed with the team from the Greater Accra Coordinating Council who are undertaking the 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' with the regional minister.



In a video shared by Atinka TV Ghana on Facebook, scores of angry traders are seen venting their spleen on some of the men stationed at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange, stopping them from doing their work.



As part of the work, the team moved into the place with a bulldozer and started pulling down some wooden structures, sparking rage among the traders at the place.

“Right here! It was right here they held their campaign and now that we have voted for you, you are asking us to vacate the place,” an angry young lady said with a voice that sounded tired from anger mixed with frustration.



To dispel the growing crowd, gunshots are heard in the background.



The Greater Accra Minister, Henry Quartey, earlier announced that a bye-law will soon be passed for the rollout of a new initiative known as 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' across the capital.



This, he explained will help government with the waste management problem the country is faced with.





Speaking at the unveiling of 126 waste management, disinfection trucks in Accra on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Minister said the yet to be rolled out project at various assemblies aims at involving everyone to improve the sanitation problem in the country.



He said, "Mr President if you permit me, with the collaboration of the Regional Coordinating Council in the Greater Accra, very soon, the Assemblies will pass a bye-law called Operation Clean Your Frontage. Everybody will be responsible for their frontage.







The main objective of the operation is "to maintain a high level of cleanliness within the Greater Accra Metropolitan area to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases, protect public health and the environment," Mr Quartey added.

He noted that the newly unveiled trucks will boost their Clean Accra Campaign.



The Minister who also serves as Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament urged Ghanaians to avoid littering and dumping of refuse indiscriminately.



