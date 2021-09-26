Angry youth storm police station, NEDCO office in violent protest at Tamale

A photo of a broken glass window

A peaceful protest turned violent when scores of angry youth attacked the Lamashegu police station, located in the Northern Region capital, Tamale.

The irate youth also marched to the head office of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) and destroyed properties belonging to the state-owned power company.



According to Tamale-based Diamond FM, Saturday’s protest was in response to a recent assault by four police officers on some residents over power theft.



The Ghana Police Service had earlier said in a statement that the four officers had been interdicted as it launches a full service inquiry into the case.



The youth, after presenting a petition to chiefs in the area went wild as they pelted stones at the offices, breaking the windscreen of three vehicles and destroying other things.



A Public Relations Officer of NEDCO, Maxwell Kotoka, told JoyNews, although information reaching him indicated some properties have been destroyed, he feels it is unsafe at the moment to move into the office to ascertain the details.

Local media also reported that a Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Afari Yeboah, also sustained minor injuries during the attack.



It took the intervention of the police personnel to stop the youth from moving to the police headquarters as they barricaded the roads leading to the office with armed men on guard.



A team has also been deployed on the streets patrolling the town. The Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, also affirming the attack, said his men are on the ground, and the command will put out the details soon.



He described the situation as unfortunate even as the police take steps to resolve the matter.