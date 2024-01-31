Animals don't change a nation - Prof. Osafo urges Ghanaian electorates to vote on Dec 7

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of the Center for Ageing Studies, UG, says Ghanaian electorates who have made up their minds not to vote in the December 7 polls due to their disappointment in political figures should reconsider their decision.

The Senior Psychologist advised Ghanaians of voting age to exercise their franchise stating it is their responsibility to vote against persons who have underperformed and usher in new ones who they believe can do a better job.



To him, it is unadvisable for any person to refuse to cast his or her vote, giving reasons that if the right people fail to elect right leaders, the wrong people will impose their favorites to rule over them.



"Angels cannot change a nation. It is people who change a nation. Trees and animals don't change a country, so we should change our minds and hearts", he stated on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

Prof. Osafo urged Ghanaians to be proud of their nation, and must therefore turn up in their numbers during the general elections.



"I am very proud to be a Ghanaian", he said.



