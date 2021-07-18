Anin Yeboah declares Monday to Friday ADR Week

Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

All lower courts in Ghana will from Monday, July 19 begin settling cases through alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

This is expected to end on Friday, July 23 for this legal year.



In a statement issued on Friday, July 16 by the Judicial Service, a total of 131 courts will participate in the nationwide exercise.



This year’s ADR Week will be marked under the theme: ‘Making Our Courts User-friendly Through the Use of ADR’.



The focus of the Week is to reduce the backlog of cases at the 131 lower courts – 33 circuit courts and 98 district courts.

Court of Appeal judge Justice Irene-Charity Larbi will address a press conference at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region on Monday, according to the statement, to mark the official opening of the Week.



“The Bar, disputants, the media, and the public are therefore encouraged to participate fully and cooperate with the Judicial Service to make this Legal Year Term’s ADR Week a success.”



The aim of the annual ADR programmes is to ensure that access to justice in Ghana is made easier, cheaper, non-adversarial, expeditious and flexible to all, particularly the poor and vulnerable.