Anin-Yeboah is likely to go down as the worst Chief Justice in the 4th Republic – Asiedu Nketia

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah

Anin-Yeboah has committed ‘unimaginable administrative abuses’, Asiedu Nketia alleges

Judicial Council must investigate blunders committed by Anin-Yeboah, Asiedu Nketia asserts



Chief Justice has been abusing his powers, NDC alleges



The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asserted that Ghana’s current Chief Justice is the worst the country has had in the 4th Republic.



According to Asiedu Nketia, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is the worst because he has continuously abused his power and engaged in a lot of administrative breaches, myjoyonline.com reports.



Some of the happenings in Ghana’s judicial system that is of concern to the NDC “is the administrative abuse by His Lordship the Chief Justice. Quite apart from that the Honourable Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is likely to go down in history as the worst Chief Justice in the Republic of Ghana since the inception of the fourth republic,”

“His reign as Chief Justice has been characterised by unimaginable administrative abuses. These abuses are thrown into sharp disbelief when the conduct of the current Chief Justice is measured against the professionalism and conduct of former chief justices,” Asiedu Nketia is quoted to have said at a press conference in Accra on Friday.



He added that by his behaviour, the Chief Justice is failing to show leadership which, according to him, is creating a bad image for the highest court of the land and Ghana’s justice delivery system.



The NDC General Secretary general secretary, therefore, called on the Judicial Council of Ghana to investigate the many blunders Justice Anin-Yeboah committed including those committed during the 2020 Presidential election petition.



‘We, therefore, call on the Judicial Council to institute an internal inquiry to ascertain the reasons for these blunders and appropriate recommendations made to forestall their recurrence until appropriate legislation such as a Judicial proceedings bill is passed by Parliament to regulate the writing of judgement by our courts,” he said.



He added that should the Judicial Council fail to investigate the Chief Justice, the NDC, through its Members of Parliament, will call for a public enquiry into the reasons for the blunders committed by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Presidential election petition and other cases.





