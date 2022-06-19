0
Menu
News

Ankaful Prison ‘submerged’ after downpour

Ankaful Prisons Flooded A prison officer is feared drowned in the floods that has hit the Central Region

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Heavy rains recorded in Central Region

Several communities in Central Region flooded

Prison officer feared dead after being washed away by floodwaters

The Ankaful Main Prison Camp has been taken over by floodwaters following heavy rains recorded in some parts of the Central Region.

The downpour recorded in the region over the past few days has seen several communities experiencing perennial floods.

A video sighted by GhanaWeb shows the Ankaful Prison Complex managed by the Ghana Prisons Service flooded.

A voice running commentary indicated that the camp got flooded as a result of a river overflowing its bank following the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, a prison officer is feared dead after he was washed away by floodwaters.

The officer was carried away by the running water while he was rescuing residents from being washed away along the Cape Coast-Elmina Highway in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abraim Municipality of the Central Region.

According to a report by Kasapafmonline.com, the incident occurred on Saturday morning, June, 18 when over 30 prison officers from the Ankaful Prison were deployed to the area to rescue residents who had been inundated with floodwater.

The Central Regional National Disaster Management Authority, Yaw Boagyen has confirmed the incident.

The body of the said officer whose name has not been given is yet to be retrieved.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
Related Articles: