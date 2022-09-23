2
Menu
News

Ankobrah 'dead', galamsey destroys river

Ankobrah River Gj Current state of Ankobra river

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The state of Ankobrah River, one of Ghana's biggest waterbodies is getting worse as illegal mining activities have polluted same.

Ankobra river is located at Wassa Jukwaa Heman in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality in the Western region.

A video captured by UTV shows how muddied and polluted the water has become. The river used to serve residents of the Wassa Jukwaa Heman who not only used it for domestic purposes but also fishing and irrigation.

Today, the video has been subjected to the activities of illegal mining, leaving it rather unsuable.

In 2018, government said an estimate of US$400 million was needed to dredge and clean the heavy mercury content in the Ankobra River in the Western Region.

This followed the assessment of the turbidity level of the river by a private research firm, which was commissioned by the government last year.

Turbidity is the cloudiness or haziness of a fluid caused by large numbers of individual particles that are generally invisible to the naked eye, similar to smoke in the air. The measurement of turbidity is a key test of water quality.

In four years, one can only describe the current state of the river as worsened despite several attempts by the government to calm down the activities of illegal miners.

Below is the video:



NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo