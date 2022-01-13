Anlo-Afiadenyigba records two suicide cases within 24 hours

A 12-year-old boy and 68-year-old man have committed suicide in less than 24 hours

Source: GNA

Two persons have allegedly committed suicide at Anlo-Afiadenyigba in the Keta Municipality in less than 24 hours.

A 12-year-old Joseph Kuatsikor was found dead hanging in a room at their home on Monday, January 10, while 68-year-old Albert Salu was discovered hanging dead in his room on Sunday, January 09.



The Police said a careful examination of the two bodies showed no marks of assault.



Chief Supt Jordan Quaye, Keta District Police Commander, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the father of the deceased, Mr Vincent Kuatsikor was at the station around 1828 hours to report that around 1720hours same day, he went home to meet his son hanging on a shoelace used as a rope tied to the ceiling in his room.



He said the father, who met no other person at home at the time, thought the son was still alive and so brought him down to help him only to realise he had already passed away.



Mr Felix Kofi Ahiagbenyo, Headmaster of Nyravase Community School, Anlo-Afiadenyigba, said both staff and pupils of the privately-owned school were saddened by the death of Joseph, who he described as respectful and hardworking.

“His death came as a surprise to us. He was fine that Monday. He and his brother, King, came to school late, around 0800 hours. I met them at the entrance to the school and asked them to go to class. Joseph, however, gave his bag to the brother and asked me to permit him to go back home and wear his belt, which I allowed.



The next I heard about him was news of his death in the evening when I travelled to Keta. God knows what we don’t know. That’s all I can say.”



The bodies have since been deposited at the Keta Municipal Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, with the Police saying they had begun investigations into both alleged suicide cases.



Earlier, Assembly Member for Anlo-Afiadenyigbaga, Mr Amos Ametsimey, told the GNA that he planned to organise public education on suicide in his Electoral Area to talk to people on how to identify and report persons nursing thoughts of suicide for assistance to prevent future occurrences.