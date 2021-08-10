Anne Sophie Avé encourages Ghanaian women to break the glass ceiling

French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé and Television personality Serwaa Amihere

Source: Emmanuel Kwabena Budu-Annor, Contributor

The French Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé, has encouraged women to break barriers and access opportunities that could set them apart.

On Monday, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé hosted television personality Serwaa Amihere on her TV talk show, Touch of France, which is currently producing its second season set to air later this year.



Regarded as one of Ghana's Under 40 Top Female Influencers, Serwaa's exponential growth in the media space over a short period of time was of particular interest to her host alongside her experience with the French culture.



Known as one of the leading news anchors on GHOne TV and the first Ghanaian to win the Radio and Television Personality Awards' Best TV Newscaster of the Year three times in a row, Serwaa's account on making headway into the media space was hugely commended by the French Ambassador.



In affirmation of her success stories, H.E. Anne Sophie Avé charged Ghanaian women to remain confident in the face of gender-based inequalities and economic challenges.



"I have met many amazing young women in Ghana," she noted.

"They should trust themselves, work hard, and they will thrive."



Recently, the Nkɔsoɔ Hemaa of Hani was a speaker at the All-Female CEOs & Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting hosted as a prelude to Glitz Africa's Ghana Women of the Year Honours 2021. She was joined on the panel by H.E. Grace Jeanet Mason, South Africa High Commissioner to Ghana; Dr Afua Asabea Asare, the CEO of Ghana Exports Promotions Authority; and Madam Carlien Bou-Chedid, an independent Structural and Earthquake Engineer.



The discussions were centred on the essence of women leveraging the ingenuity and seizing opportunities in new spaces in line with the seminar's theme, "Women Evolution: The Era of the Empowered Woman'.



According to H.E. Anne Sophie Avé, young Ghanaian women need to believe in their ability to achieve their goals.



Giving examples, she encouraged young women to "prove yourselves and opportunities will find you".

Since arriving in Ghana in 2018, the Fontainebleau-native and graduate of the Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) has become the favourite diplomat of many due to her proximity to the Ghanaian public. Throughout her career, she has been one to break stereotypes and excel in spaces dominated by men, occupying several managerial positions.



Before holding a five-year post as a Director-General of Armateurs de France (representing the shipping industry) and becoming the first female Human Resources Director of the Ministry of Defence, she headed the European and International Unit at the Directorate for maritime, river, and road transports at the Ministry of Transport in France.



In 2018, Anne Sophie Avé was the first woman appointed Ambassador to Ghana. The 52-year-old is a Knight of the French Legion of Honour and of the National Order of Merit.



