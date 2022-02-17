Annoh-Dompreh, 3 other MPs file motion for parliamentary probe into death of Atta Mills

Late former President John Evans Atta Mill

Ghanaians to mark 10 years of late President Mills

MPs want parliament to investigate the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills



Ghanaians describe former President John Evans Atta Mill as "Asomdweehene"



Some four Members of Parliament (MPs) from the New Patriotic Party have filed a motion for parliament to probe the death of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.



The four MPs led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh are requesting the House to constitute a bi-partisan Committee to give details to circumstances that led to the death of Prof. Mills.



The rest of the NPP MPs who filed the Private Members Motion include Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Poku, and Tema Central MP, Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey.

“That, this Honourable House constitutes a bi-partisan Committtee; to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on 24th July, 2012,” the motion reads.



July 24, 2021, will mark ten years since the passing of former President Atta-Mills.



Biography of Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills



Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills was born on July 21st, 1944, at Tarkwa in the Western Region of Ghana and hails from Ekumfi Otuam in the Mfantsiman East Constituency of the Central Region. He launched a lifelong interest in acquiring knowledge at Achimota Secondary School, where he obtained his General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level in 1963.



To further his education, he attended the University of Ghana, Legon, where he received a Bachelor's Degree and professional certificate in Law (1967). While earning a Ph.D. in Law from the prestigious School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London, John Evans Atta Mills was selected as a Fulbright scholar at the equally prestigious Stanford Law School in the United States of America. At age 27, he was awarded his Ph.D. after successfully defending his doctoral thesis in the area of taxation and economic development.

Prof. Mills' first formal teaching assignment was as a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon where he spent close to twenty-five years imparting knowledge (as well as other institutions of higher learning) rising from lecturer to senior lecturer then to associate professor.



His contribution to intellectual development is remarkable having served on numerous boards and committees. During the almost 30 years of teaching and researching Prof. Mills served as a visiting lecturer and professor at a number of educational institutions worldwide and presented research papers at symposiums and conferences throughout the world.



Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2008 General Elections, is a man of high integrity, humble, a liberal-minded person who consults and peace is his watch-word. He is known in Ghana as "Asomdweehene" which literally means the "King of Peace". He is an academician, sportsman, and astute politician.



John Evans Atta Mills is the only person who has run for President on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) three consecutive times in the history of the Party. He won the Presidency on the third attempt in the 2008 general elections (December 7th & 28th,2008 and January 2nd, 2009 -28th December 2008 and January 2nd, 2009 elections were Presidential run-offs) Publications Professor Mills who campaigned on "CHANGE" during the 2008 elections has more than a dozen publications to his credit.



These include Taxation of Periodical or Deferred Payments arising from the Sale of Fixed Capital (1974), Exemption of Dividends from Income taxation: A critical Appraisal (1977), Report of the Tax Review Commission, Ghana, parts 1,2&3, (1977) and Ghana's Income Tax laws and the Investor. (An inter-faculty lecture published by the University of Ghana).

His expertise goes well beyond the classroom, and is evidenced by the various examiner positions he held with finance-related institutions throughout Ghana (i.e. Institute of Chartered Accountants, Institute of Bankers, Ghana Tax Review Commission).



As an advocate for recreation and an active sportsman and sports fan, Professor Mills has supported the academic community and the nation at large through his contribution to the Ghana Hockey Association, National Sports Council of Ghana, and Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club.



The Law Professor loves sports and he is a keen hockey player and once played for the national team and is still a member of the Veterans Hockey Team He equally keeps his body in shape by swimming, spending close to two hours every day when he has time.