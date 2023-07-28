Annoh-Dompreh, Adomako Baafi, and co – Ken Agyapong lists 4 Bawumia boys destroying him

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has stated that he will not allow himself to be undermined by any candidate or supporter for their interests in the party’s race.

Speaking in an interview with Home Radio, the presidential hopeful expressed concerns about attempts to assassinate his character while naming some members of the party who are known leaders of the campaign of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“I will always speak the truth. I will not hide. You see this campaign I am not like do-or-die, that if I don’t win, I am going to kill myself and therefore I am not going to be afraid of the truth.



"You see all those arguments that they are raising, my brother if you want unity in this party how would you go and condemn somebody, insult him and then when you finish you use the word reconciliation. That is why I choose my words carefully.



"I don’t insult anybody but when you hit me severally, they go about everywhere destroying Kennedy Agyapong; I can tell you of Annoh Dompreh, I can tell you of Adomako Baafi, I can tell you of Otchere Baafi, I can tell you of Opare Ansah. So many people going out there hitting Kennedy Agyapong and the system is happy, the party is happy because Kennedy Agyapong is not a human being?” he questioned.



He emphasised that while the party seems not to show concern about the attacks on him, he has no problem responding in equal measure.

He warned that such campaign will go a long way to affect the fortunes of the NPP and thus urged all candidates and their supporters to engage in a clean campaign.



Watch the interview below:



