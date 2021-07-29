Annoh-Dompreh appointed ECG Board Member

Frank Annoh- Dompreh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawma-Adoagyiri Constituency

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawma-Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh- Dompreh to serve on the board of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to steer the affairs of the power distribution company.

The board had Mr. Keli Gadzekpo as Board Chairman others are Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu – Managing Director, Ing. Carlien Dorcas Bou-Chedid – Board Member, and Mr. Sam Dubik Mahama – Board Member.



The rest are; Madam Maataa Opare – Board Member, Dr. Nicholas Kwabena Smart-Yeboah – Board Member Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah – Board Member and Mr. Francis Awua-Kyerematen Jnr. – Board Member



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh started his engagement in politics as a student politician when he contested and was elected as president of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) whiles a student of the University of Cape Coast in 2000.



He was selected as the Eastern Regional Youth Organizer for the New Patriotic Party.

In 2012, He contested in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri NPP Parliamentary primaries against Seth Wiafe Danquah and was given the nod by delegates in the constituency to represent them in the 2012 parliamentary election by obtaining 366 out of the 482 votes cast.



He proceeded to win the seat against Ben Ohene-Ayeh of the NDC. He retained his seat in 2016 and won massively in the 2020 general elections.



The current Majority Chief Whip who is a consultant was a former chairperson for the Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and a member of the Subsidiary Legislation and Roads and Transport Committee.



He noted that ECG has challenges and the President has confidence in him hence appointing him to help turn things around.