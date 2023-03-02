4
Annoh-Dompreh being childish with ‘Alan chaired economic management c’ttee’ talk – Ohene Ntow

Frank Annoh Dompreh.jpeg Frank Annoh-Dompreh is the Majority Chief Whip in parliament

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

A former general secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Ohene Ntow, has described as “childish”, the insistence of legislator Frank Annoh-Dompreh that former Trades Minister Alan Kyerematen – who now wants to be the flagbearer of the party – was the chairman of the economic management committee of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s cabinet.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh made the comment after the flagbearer aspirant had alleged that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the chairman of the economic management team of the Akufo-Addo cabinet, was to blame for the current economic woes.

Responding to Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s comment, Mr. Ohene Ntow told Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5FM’s Citizen’s Show on Wednesday, 1 March 2023 that it was “childish” talk.

“Annoh-Dompreh wouldn’t have said that but for his childishness,” Mr. Ohene Ntow noted, adding: “Alan is neither the president nor vice president”.

“This is childish because everyone knows Alan was part of the economic management team chaired by the vice president. When did people even hear of this economic management committee that Mr. Annoh-Dompreh is making reference to?” he wondered.

“In any case,” Mr. Ntow asked: “Is the current economic situation an economic management committee issue?”

He said: “There’s a big problem confronting the country’s economy and we are looking for solutions; and, also, we, the NPP, are looking at how to go into the 2024 elections, so, this economic management team and economic management committee talk is neither here nor there”.

“Whoever wants to play the blame game should continue,” he noted.

