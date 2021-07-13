Annoh-Dompreh donates calculators to final year SHS students ahead of WASSCE

Frank Annoh-Dompreh presenting the items to the students

Ahead of this year's West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has donated 170 scientific calculators to the final year Senior High School (SHS) students in his constituency.

The gesture forms part of the MP's efforts to prioritize education as the future of the youth in his constituency and remove barriers that will obstruct successful outcomes.



Addressing the beneficiary students, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh reiterated his call to see them become successful in their academic endeavours.



"I am desirous to see you succeed. Your predecessors last year made Nsawam Adoagyiri first in Eastern Region and third in the entire country. Be studious and maintain the status quo with distinction," he said.



He encouraged them to devote time for their studies and relegate any activity that will obstruct academic excellence because their future depends on it.

As a staunch believer in the Free SHS policy, he pledged his unwavering support to augment governments efforts with his personal resources to create the platform for quality and accessible education for long life learning within the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency.



The students and the teaching staff received the items in admiration and promised to do their best to make Nsawam-Adoagyiri proud.



