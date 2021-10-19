Annoh-Dompreh donates medical equipment worth $20,000 to Nsawam Hospital

Frank Annoh-Dompreh presenting the items to the hospital

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has presented a multi-purpose medical equipment to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

The item valued at $20,00 donated to the hospital by Frank Annoh-Dompreh to aid healthcare delivery in Nsawam and communities nearby.



The Majority Chief Whip in presenting the items to the hospital, commended the staff for their dedicated service to patients.



He also indicated his appreciation to them for their warmest reception to him and the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He expressed his commitment and dedication to aid health delivery in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency and beyond.

Dr Kwabena Awuku, the Director in Charge of Facilities at the hospital who took delivery of the devices eulogized Frank Annoh-Dompreh for his unflinching support to the hospital.



He praised the lawmaker for being a consistent source of support for the hospital and expressed confidence that his latest gesture will help remove some bottlenecks associated with healthcare delivery at the hospital.



He narrated among other important donations made by H Annoh-Dompreh including Ghc 50,000 down payment to facilitate construction of the maternity block, the ongoing negotiations with the Chinese embassy to construct maternity ward, the hospital main entrance project among others.



