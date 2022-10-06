0
Annoh-Dompreh donates relief items to flood victims at Nsawam

IMG 20221006 WA0004 Hh A photo of the relief items donated by Annoh-Dompreh to flood victims at Nsawam

Thu, 6 Oct 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has provided a variety of relief supplies to flood victims in Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

Bags of rice, cooking oil, and boxes of mackerel totaling about GHC100,000 have been supplied to the victims.

After the presentation, the Majority Chief Whip addressed the media and said that these relief supplies will help residents who were adversely affected by the natural disaster.

"These are my personal interventions to assist them. Because of the circumstance they find themselves in, this will provide the victims with some temporary relief," he noted.

The MP also used the opportunity to call on the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), other individuals as well as cooperate entities to move in to support the victims.

The donation comes in the wake of last week's torrential rains which resulted in the Densu River overflowing its banks and displacing over 2,000 residents in the area.

Communities that got largely affected were Gyankrom, Lanteh, Adoagyiri, Okobeyeyie, Owireku, and the lorry station.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
