Annoh-Dompreh grabs another top appointment at Pan African Parliament

IMG 20220828 WA0037 610x400 Annoh-Dompreh (right) with a colleague from PAP

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has grabbed another appointment the Pan African Parliament.

He has been given the mandate to lead the President's Delegation to Special Missions.

He was appointed by the President of the Pan African Parliament, Fortune Charumbire.

He will lead the President's Delegation to an upcoming event in Egypt, and also will lead the next delegation of the President to Senegal next month.

In a tweet, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh expressed gratitude to His Excellency Fortune Charumbire, for the confidence and trust reposed in him to serve.

The Pan-African Parliament recently held election which saw the Zimbabwean Member of Parliament (MP), Fortune Charumbira, becoming the new President of the continent’s legislative assembly.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who represented the Western African bloc, led the five-member adhoc Election Committee of the PAP to supervise the election.

Already, Frank Annoh Dompreh is the Chairman of the Permanent Committee of Rural Economy, Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment of the Pan – African Parliament.

Before the elections, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, called for calm following a row that ensued at the chamber.







He also pledged his commitment to work effectively for the rise of the Pan-African Parliament.





