Annoh Dompreh locates ‘missing’ GH¢920,354 market, says PIAC must apologise for erring

GH¢920,354 market ready at Kojo Electoral Area, says Annoh Dompreh



The Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyir, Frank Annoh Dompreh has stated that the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) erred in asserting that the state paid some GH¢920,354 to cover the cost of a non-existent market in his constituency.



According to the MP, the said market has actually been constructed at Kojo Electoral Area in Nsawam – being one of three places he suggested to the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives for the siting of the project.



“PIAC has seriously erred in its assertion that GH¢920,354 has been paid for a non-existent Project in Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

“In fact, I suggested 3 sites suitable for the market to the Ministry of SDI. Eventually, the 48-cubicle project was sited at Kojo Electoral Area in Nsawam,” he stated.



He tagged as false, the suggestion that the said project is non-existent and thus demanded an apology from PIAC over its claims.



“It has been completed and is ready for use by traders. It is therefore false for anyone to suggest the market is ‘non-existent.’ PIAC must render an unqualified apology to government & the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, in whose name the market was constructed!” he demanded.



The comment by the MP comes on the back of the recent revelation made by PIAC on the GH¢920,354 project.



The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), indicated that, a rural market project at Otu-Kwadjo in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, which was funded and executed with petroleum revenue, does not exist at the specified community.