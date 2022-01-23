Annoh-Dompreh mounts road safety billboards in his constituency

One of the billboards long the Accra-Kumasi highway

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has mounted some giant billboards as part of his efforts to ensuring safety and protecting lives on our roads.

The initiative is aimed at educating road users, especially drivers to drive cautiously.



The giant billboards have been placed along the Nsawam-Adoagyiri stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway.



The billboards have the pictures of the MP, with inscriptions boldly written in colors of the NPP: "One People, Destiny, Country: United We Stand, Drive Carefully".

The rests have a picture of the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia with the inscriptions; Drive Carefully, Have a Safe Journey etc.



The move forms part of the National Road Safety campaign to educate the road users in response to the rising and rampant road accidents.



Meanwhile, some of the road users have applauded the MP for taking such a move to educate the public as they also call on all to join hands to fight against road carnage.