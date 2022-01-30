Annoh-Dompreh mounts spirited defense of E-levy

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Member of Parliament(MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, says he’s ready to leave Parliament if his people deem him not fit to lead them over his support for the E-levy.

The lawmaker has since morning been interactive with his followers on Twitter discussing the E-levy and how important it is for the people of Ghana.



He makes the argument that the road tolls were suspended because the money generated from it was not enough to construct roads in the country but a broad-based tax system like the E-levy will address various road challenges in the country with ease.



“What the toll was bringing in was not enough to shoulder our road expenditure, you get it?.. with a view of a broad-based tax of E-Levy, we needed to suspend it. There is nothing illegal about the action of the Minister.”



Annor-Dompreh holds the view that it is better for the country to be dependent on its own revenue rather than depending on the external world like it has always done and e-levy can help the country to be self-reliant.

The position did not sit down well with a follower who told him in the face that he will lose his seat as a result of the position he has taken on the e-levy which has been opposed by a section of the Ghanaian people.



But the lawmaker indicated that he’s ready to leave Parliament if his people do not deem him fit to lead them because of his position on e-levy.



The MP “I will not seek to change the will of the people”.



