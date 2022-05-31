Annoh-Dompreh procures brand new bus for Nsawam SHS

The brand new bus for the Nsawam Senior High School

MP for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has as part of his efforts to boost education in his constituency secure a brand new bus for the Nsawam Senior High School.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh through his lobbying skills managed to procure the bus from GETFUND for the school.



This initiative by the MP has widely been applauded by the constituents on social media.



The bus is among the 75 buses and 5 Pickup trucks presented by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the headmasters of some Senior High Schools across the country last Thursday.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh on Monday officially presented the bus to the school, as the authorities and the students expressed their joy over the development.



The Education Directorate has extended its profound appreciation to the MP for the efforts made to improve the education system in the area.



Addressing the gathering, Hon. Annoh- Dompreh reiterated his commitment to the promotion of quality education in his constituency.

His constituency was ranked as the best performing district in the Eastern Region during the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE). 72% of the candidates obtained aggregate of six (6) in the region were from the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality, recording 80.8% pass rate.



He also organizes extra classes for the students in the area every year where he pays private teachers from his funds to prepare candidates ahead of BECE.



MR. Annoh-Dimpreh explained his ultimate priority is to make education attractive in the constituency and across the nation.



He has so far, distributed numerous Library books to the Basic Schools in his constituency stems from an agreement reached between himself and Books To Africa in the United Kingdom under which he spent US$7, 000.00 on procurement.



Aside from the books, he has also provided 50 ICT Centers in various schools in the constituency to promote ICT learning.