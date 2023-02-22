Annoh-Dompreh provides ‘evidence’ to prove Alan was head of Economic Committee of cabinet

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip has provided evidence to back his claim that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, was the head of the Economic Committee of the Cabinet of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during an interview on Adom TV interview, monitored by GhanaWeb refuted assertions by supporters of Alan Kyerematen that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia cannot be the flagbearer of the party because he will not be a good messenger.



According to him, the suggestions by Alan’s supporters including the former Communication Director of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, that Bawumia will not be a good messenger because he is responsible for the economic hardship in Ghana, as the head of the country’s Economic Management Team, is totally wrong.



Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri said that Alan is equally responsible for Ghana’s economic meltdown because he is the head of the Economic Management Committee of the Cabinet of Ghana.



In a tweet shared, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the MP shared a portion of a purported document of the Cabinet of Ghana which showed a list of members of the Economic Committee.



The document, which was captioned “Who were those challenging it... Get it once! You cannot hide from it”, showed that the Minister for Trade and Industry was the chairperson of the Economic Committee.



The other members of the committee were the Minister for Finance, who was the “Alternate Chairperson” of the committee; the Minister for Food and Agriculture; Minister for Energy; Minister for Employment and Labour Relations; the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; Minister for Public Enterprises; the Senior Presidential Advisor and the Presidential Advisor on the Economy.

