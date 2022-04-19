Annoh Dompreh reacts to illegal demolition of houses in Nsawam

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh Dompreh

Annoh Dompreh says demolishing of houses is as a result of land dispute

My area has been grappling with issues of land dispute – MP



Residents of Pampaso Number 1 block Accra-Kumasi Highway after alleged evacuation by land guards



Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has indicated that demolishing of houses at Pampaso Number 1, a suburb of Nsawam, is as a result of a land dispute.



According to the MP of Parliament, his constituency has been grappling with issues of land disputes but the extent that it has led to the destruction of houses in a whole community is unprecedented.



“It is very unfortunate that this has happened again. These issues of land disputes are very frequent in my constituency but this illegal demolishing of buildings is unprecedented. It is difficult, we are helpless and more often than not a team of military and police officers from Accra come to assist us.



“The issue at hand is not so clear, it looks like the whole community was sold to an individual. The person is claiming that the land belongs to him and the person is even claiming that he has registered the land. But there are people who have settled on that land for 30, 50 years and over and if it is true that land has been sold to someone the right thing must be done to ensure that all parties are satisfied,” he said in Twi in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

The MP, who is also the majority chief whip in Parliament, indicated that he has been engaging with all parties involved to bring the matter to finality.



“The demolishing is as a result of some misunderstanding and because this is affecting my constituents, I will ensure that we put in place an interim measure to resolve the issues before sitting with all the parties involved to bring the matter to finality,” he said. “So far, the police have arrested one person who is suspected to be involved and the police are questioning him.”



The MP added that NADMO officials have been on the ground to assess the situation for relief items including roofing shits and other building materials to be sent to the affected persons.



He added that the traditional leaders of the community have informed him that temporary accommodation facilities including schools building have been offered to the affected persons for the time being.



Residents of Pampaso Number 1, a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern Region, on April 18, 2022, blocked the Accra-Kumasi Highway in protest of their houses being demolished.



According to the residents, gunmen, who they claim were land guards, attacked them while they were sleeping, threw them out and demolished their buildings, reports myjoyonline.com.