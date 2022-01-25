Annoh-Dompreh sends sympathy to victims of Apiate explosion

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has sympathized with victims and families of the Apiate explosion which occurred on Thursday January 20, 2022.

According to the Ghana Police Service statement, preliminary investigation had established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano was involved in an accident resulting in the explosion.



The incident has left the township almost flattened with several people dead and others injured.



In a statement, Hon Anmoh-Dompreh has extended his sympathy to families who lost their relatives to the explosion.



He also extended appreciation to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and others the various efforts out up since the disaster occurred.



"The scale of destruction of this man-made disaster, leaves us with nothing but sympathies for all those affected, and prayers for the dead and injured



"We note with deep appreciation, the efforts of first responders, NADMO, security forces, and Government so far in resettling victims, providing relief and working to restore some sense of normalcy," he said.

He added, "However, we know that we are still a long way from returning the people to the homes they once knew."



The Majority Chief Whip further calls on corporate institutions, religious and faith-based organizations, and all individuals to extend their support in any way they can to supplement the government's efforts.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh indicated it was important to establish a full scale investigation into circumstances leading to the explosion and asked that whoever is found guilty should be made to face the law to prevent future occurrences.



"As we grieve, we are also aware of the need to fully understand the circumstances leading to this disaster and how future events like this may be prevented. We welcome the disciplinary actions taken by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, as first steps towards a comprehensive review of this matter



"Any omissions, negligence, and culpability by any party involved must be fully investigated and punished by our laws," he stated.



He added, "The Majority Caucus stands with the people of Appiatse and will explore all available avenues to seek compensation, relief, and redress for all affected."