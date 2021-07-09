Annoh-Dompreh to give scholarship to ten best SHS students in Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency

Frank Annoh-Dompeh, Member of Parliament, Nsawam Adoagyiri

Frank Annoh-Dompeh, Member of Parliament, Nsawam Adoagyiri, has promised to fund the tertiary education of the ten best students in the constituency who will pass the 2021 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Addressing beneficiaries of his extra classes project which has benefitted over 100 final year SHS students in the constituency, the Majority Chief whip assured the students of his utmost support.



He urged them to make use of the opportunity and excel in the WASSCE since their future hinges on it.



Annoh-Dompreh said, he was going to engage the Ministry of Education provide learning materials to the students to enable them excel in the WASSCE.



He challenged them to exceed the record of last year and rank high on the list best performing districts in the country when it comes to the WASSCE.



“From my own pocket, I will buy computer for each and everyone of you. I will try and liaise with the ministry to get you some past questions and books. I promise you that I will take up the fees of ten best students.

“I will pay their fees so let’s distinguish ourselves again. We’ve done it before so let’s even do better this time. Last year or so Nsawam was first in Eastern Region,” he said.



“Take your lessons seriously and make yourselves and your parents proud. If you turn out to be a teacher, doctor or nurse, you’ll bring me your benefits. I’m setting a stage for you to have a bright future so take advantage. You must commend your big brothers and sisters who are helping.”



He further stated that he will donate mathematical sets, exercise books and past questions to the over 200 candidates.



The students acknowledge the good gesture of the MP and assured him of churning out good grades.