Announcement of increase in transport fares false - GPRTU

Trotro Image GPRTU has denied announcing increment in transport fares

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) has denied announcing an increment in transport fares.

It has therefore urged the public to disregard any recent reports about upward adjustments in transportation fares.

The GPRTU explained that its attention was drawn to a statement issued by some three driver unions indicating an increase in transport fares.

The GPRTU identified the unions as; True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Union, and the Ghana Committed Drivers Union.

It said the announcement of an increment in transport fares was “palpably false, malicious and targeted to create disaffection and confusion within the driver unions.”

“We urge the Regional Coordinating Councils across the country to ensure that Transport Operators within their jurisdictions comply with the existing Transport fares,” a statement released by the Union dated July 13 advised.

