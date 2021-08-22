Annual delegates’ conference must be rallying point in reorganizing for victory 2024 – Ntim

Stephen Ntim

Former National First Vice Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, says the ongoing annual delegates conference of the party must serve as a rallying point in the renewal and reorganization of the party for victory 2024 and beyond.

He wished the party well and prayed for a successful organization of the conference.



In a statement, Mr Ntim also commended the party for the COVID-19 safety protocols that have been put in place and entreated all delegates to fully adhere to them.



The NPP on Saturday, August 21, 2021, began its annual delegates’ conference for 2021 across the country.

The one-week event which is being held in all 275 constituencies is in accordance with Article 7(27) of the party’s constitution.



In line with the COVID-19 protocols, the forum is set to be held in average groups of 250 delegates, while the conference will also take place “within two hours, in line with the president’s recent directives”.



Vice President, Dr, Mahammudu Bawumia is hopeful the event will produce “the needed decisions that will support the growth of the party and the development of Ghana.”